Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

