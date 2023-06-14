Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

