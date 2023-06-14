Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VDE opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.