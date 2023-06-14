Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZT opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

