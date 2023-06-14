Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 16,631 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

