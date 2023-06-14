Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of RTM opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $185.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

