Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

ALB stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

