2,943 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,032,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,354,000 after buying an additional 1,874,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.