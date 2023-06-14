Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

