Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.