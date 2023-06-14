Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.