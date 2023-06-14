Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

