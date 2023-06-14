Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,294,698,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

