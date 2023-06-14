Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,006,312,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

