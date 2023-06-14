Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Rises By 312.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

AGNCO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

