WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
AGZD opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $46.36.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.