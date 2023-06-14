Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 521,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 318,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

