Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.66

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 250091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,376,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,897.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

