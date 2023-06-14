ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.63

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 1233992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.