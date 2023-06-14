Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $175.05

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $177.53, with a volume of 567737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average of $237.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,673,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 459,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,343,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

