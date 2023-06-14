Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.32. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 2,007,265 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.14) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.