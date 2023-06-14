Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.32. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 2,007,265 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.14) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CUK)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.