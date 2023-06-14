Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.19. Wallbox shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 189,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Wallbox Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 22.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 122.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 284.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

