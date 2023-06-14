Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.34. Braskem shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 994,070 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 111.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

