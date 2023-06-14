Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.87. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 6,409,674 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

