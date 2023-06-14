Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.77. Nikola shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 18,191,025 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.