First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 83776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,483 shares of company stock worth $109,807. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

