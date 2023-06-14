Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $200.53

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $200.53, but opened at $208.00. Illumina shares last traded at $204.40, with a volume of 852,454 shares trading hands.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

