NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.09. NIO shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 46,066,323 shares trading hands.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

