Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.67

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $17.26. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 290,133 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. The business had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,562 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,367,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,234,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.