LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.38. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 61,846 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

About LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $11,355,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

