Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.00. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 25,912 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

