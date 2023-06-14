Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $26.36. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 17,328 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.