Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.02. Paramount Global shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 30,010 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.