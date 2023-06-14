STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $47.23

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.23, but opened at $48.49. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 1,000,130 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

