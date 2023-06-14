Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
