Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

