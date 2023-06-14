Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.35. Expensify shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 224,746 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Expensify Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $584.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,734,800 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

