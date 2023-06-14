ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $23.28

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $21.92. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 4,473,980 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,221.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

