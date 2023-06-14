Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.61. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,823,286 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 861,412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,017,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 298,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

