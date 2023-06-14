Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.12. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 53,897 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Orla Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Orla Mining by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 448,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

