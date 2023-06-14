5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA) Insider Graham Hoff Buys 4,250 Shares

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA – Get Rating) insider Graham Hoff acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$16,383.75 ($11,070.10).
5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
Further Reading
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.