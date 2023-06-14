United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $62.93

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.93, but opened at $61.00. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 1,872,624 shares.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after buying an additional 1,209,184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

