Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Sam Cuccurullo Buys 35,000 Shares

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Rating) insider Sam Cuccurullo bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$20,160.00 ($13,621.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.

