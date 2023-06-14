Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

