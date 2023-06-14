Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $37.87 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.