ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 503 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,238,003 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,787.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.