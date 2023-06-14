Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director Ethel Isaacs Williams Sells 2,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) Director Ethel Isaacs Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $19,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $467.06 million, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.