Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCS. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.95.
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
