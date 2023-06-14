Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,250.00.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 35,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,775.00.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of MAI stock opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.14. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

