Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Joseph Marino Abbandonato Sells 12,500 Shares

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) Director Joseph Marino Abbandonato sold 12,500 shares of Imaflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$15,625.00.

CVE IFX opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. Imaflex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.07 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1099567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

