Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 160.0% in May

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

